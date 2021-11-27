Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GHG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 51.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 136,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 50,370 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $738.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.71. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

