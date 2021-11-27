Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in U.S. Global Investors were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. 27.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GROW opened at $5.72 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

U.S. Global Investors Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

