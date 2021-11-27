Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 10,190 AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AppHarvest by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in AppHarvest by 11.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 37,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of APPH stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

