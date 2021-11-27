Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Position in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 139.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.06% of Casper Sleep worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSPR shares. Roth Capital lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casper Sleep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

CSPR stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.18). Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The company had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Casper Sleep’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

