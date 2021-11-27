Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $133,000 in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

