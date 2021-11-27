Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 69.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,222 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in DBV Technologies were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 241,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

DBVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. DBV Technologies S.A. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $7.38.

DBV Technologies Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

