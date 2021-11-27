Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MAURY stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,841. Marui Group has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92.
Marui Group Company Profile
