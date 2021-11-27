Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MAURY stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,841. Marui Group has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

