Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MLP opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.07 million, a P/E ratio of 510.00 and a beta of 0.77. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 88.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 37.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 47.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.