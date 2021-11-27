Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,500 shares, an increase of 15,225.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,183,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MAXD stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 5,656,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,231,320. Max Sound has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
Max Sound Company Profile
Read More: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Max Sound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Max Sound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.