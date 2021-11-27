M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on the stock.

Shares of M&C Saatchi stock opened at GBX 152 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £185.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&C Saatchi has a 52-week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 191 ($2.50). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 159.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 144.84.

About M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

