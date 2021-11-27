M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on the stock.
Shares of M&C Saatchi stock opened at GBX 152 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £185.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&C Saatchi has a 52-week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 191 ($2.50). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 159.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 144.84.
M&C Saatchi
