McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,447 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in McAfee were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of McAfee by 26.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 16,914 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in McAfee in the second quarter worth $608,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in McAfee by 102.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 666,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,676,000 after purchasing an additional 337,765 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in McAfee by 38.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in McAfee by 807.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 85,700 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $25.60 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. McAfee’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

In other McAfee news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

