Melanie M. Nealis Sells 5,000 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Stock

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.13. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $114.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLIO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

