Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Mesa Laboratories has a payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $312.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.35 and a beta of 0.32. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $327.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $378,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,651.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $90,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,743 shares of company stock worth $3,552,625 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLAB. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

