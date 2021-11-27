Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) CEO Georgios Palikaras Sells 174,851 Shares of Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) CEO Georgios Palikaras sold 174,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.02, for a total value of 702,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Georgios Palikaras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Georgios Palikaras sold 343,436 shares of Meta Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.20, for a total value of 1,442,431.20.

Shares of MMAT stock opened at 3.90 on Friday. Meta Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of 0.64 and a 1-year high of 21.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of 4.90 and a 200 day moving average of 6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMAT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

