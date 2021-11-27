Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) CEO Georgios Palikaras Sells 343,436 Shares

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) CEO Georgios Palikaras sold 343,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.20, for a total transaction of 1,442,431.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Georgios Palikaras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Georgios Palikaras sold 174,851 shares of Meta Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.02, for a total transaction of 702,901.02.

Shares of NASDAQ MMAT opened at 3.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Meta Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of 0.64 and a 52 week high of 21.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.67.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMAT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Meta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

