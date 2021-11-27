Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 100,742.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Parsons were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Parsons by 321.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 149,140 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Parsons by 55.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Parsons by 11.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

PSN opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.00 million. Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

