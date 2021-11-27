Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys New Shares in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $33,684.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,554,753 shares of company stock worth $126,183,893.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $23.71 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

