Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 99,666.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MAX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

In other news, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $65,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,342,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,131. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAX opened at $16.07 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

