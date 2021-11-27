Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 131,683.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 43.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of FRG opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09. Franchise Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

