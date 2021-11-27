Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $264,000 in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,808 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOG. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

XOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of XOG stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $69.61.

Extraction Oil & Gas Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.