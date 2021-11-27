Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 38,863 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 194,315.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,863 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in ViewRay by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in ViewRay by 0.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 383,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ViewRay by 9.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in ViewRay by 12.7% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 17,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 89,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The business had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. ViewRay’s revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

