Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 4,436 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 110,900.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Shares of PFBC opened at $68.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.44. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

