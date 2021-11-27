Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 88,469.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,328,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 24,105 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.12 million, a PE ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 2.78.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TUP shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.