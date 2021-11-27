Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.32 Billion

Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will report $50.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.92 billion. Microsoft posted sales of $43.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $194.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.80 billion to $198.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $220.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $199.57 billion to $231.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $8.23 on Wednesday, hitting $329.68. 24,217,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,693,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.57 and a 200 day moving average of $289.57. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $209.11 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in Microsoft by 9.8% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

