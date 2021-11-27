Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Riverview Trust Co’s 5th Largest Position

Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,354 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $329.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.57 and a 200-day moving average of $289.57. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $209.11 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

