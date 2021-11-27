Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,763 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $69,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $110,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $329.68 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $209.11 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.