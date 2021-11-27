Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,675 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLVU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 33.8% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 337,500 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth about $11,808,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 1,039,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 192,857 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 55.0% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 3.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 157,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter.

TWLVU opened at $9.91 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

