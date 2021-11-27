Millennium Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Arco Platform worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 23.9% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 17.9% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 18.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Arco Platform stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.61 million, a P/E ratio of -495.63 and a beta of 0.74. Arco Platform Limited has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $44.66.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.