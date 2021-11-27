Millennium Management LLC Invests $3.79 Million in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 190,581 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 24.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

