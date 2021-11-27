Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE SAM opened at $454.64 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.02 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $724.89.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $797.80.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.