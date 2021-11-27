Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,745 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Bandwidth worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 9.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 110.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Bandwidth by 197.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,436,000 after purchasing an additional 237,973 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bandwidth by 182.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,661 shares of company stock valued at $133,324. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.85.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.60. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.79, a PEG ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.44. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

