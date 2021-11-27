Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.12.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.