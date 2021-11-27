Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 1,966.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS:MRVSY traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,810. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. Minerva has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $18.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a $0.8106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 11.2%.

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

