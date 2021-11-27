Mint Club Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.73 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $44.73 million and $10.40 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00036107 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 114.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Mint Club

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,148,144,686 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

