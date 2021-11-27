Mizuho Trims Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Target Price to $70.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Anaplan from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anaplan has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Shares of PLAN opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $362,884.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $2,736,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,646,403 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

