MonetaryUnit Price Up 54% Over Last 7 Days (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 54% higher against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $1,914.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001437 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.88 or 0.00252619 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 239,305,446 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.