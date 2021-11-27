Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MGAM. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 403.13 ($5.27).

LON:MGAM opened at GBX 357 ($4.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 24.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 367.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 364.93. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 418.50 ($5.47).

In related news, insider Clement Woon bought 9,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.08) per share, for a total transaction of £37,806.91 ($49,394.97).

Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

