Morgan Stanley Has $10.90 Million Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,907 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Xencor worth $10,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Xencor by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xencor by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XNCR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -354.40 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

