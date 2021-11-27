Morgan Stanley Has $11.02 Million Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,817,503 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 655,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,564 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Banco Santander by 154.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 927,508 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAN opened at $3.20 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 4.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.0563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

