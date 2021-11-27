Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Mueller Industries worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Gary S. Gladstein acquired 11,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $982.25 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.78%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

