Morgan Stanley Purchases 430,628 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 852.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

SHC stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $30.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and a PE ratio of 180.68.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

