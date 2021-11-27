Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 22.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 881.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $44.25 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

NWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

