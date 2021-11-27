Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $188,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.27%.

OFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

