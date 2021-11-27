Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHGVY traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 23,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55. Mowi ASA has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5196 per share. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.52%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

