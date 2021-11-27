Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Price Target Raised to GBX 315 at Barclays

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of Mulberry Group stock opened at GBX 325 ($4.25) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77. Mulberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 191 ($2.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 420 ($5.49). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 300.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 307.51.
