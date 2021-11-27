Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Price Target Raised to GBX 315 at Barclays

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of Mulberry Group stock opened at GBX 325 ($4.25) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77. Mulberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 191 ($2.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 420 ($5.49). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 300.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 307.51.

About Mulberry Group

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

