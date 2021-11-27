Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of MTL opened at C$11.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 18.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$9.71 and a twelve month high of C$14.48.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$398.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.8514096 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.00.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.