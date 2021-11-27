Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives C$16.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.00.

MTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of MTL traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.96. 352,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,582. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$9.71 and a twelve month high of C$14.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$398.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.8514096 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.