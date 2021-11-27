MXC (MXC) Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. MXC has a total market capitalization of $127.89 million and $13.31 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MXC has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.91 or 0.00386336 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00015022 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001332 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $683.18 or 0.01239652 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About MXC

MXC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

