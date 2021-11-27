My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Hits $2.42 on Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $2.42 or 0.00004403 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $16.62 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00079743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00105829 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,104.36 or 0.07477377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,799.90 or 0.99835070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.