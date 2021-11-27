National Bankshares Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.25

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LUN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a C$15.30 target price (down previously from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.61.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$10.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.02. The firm has a market cap of C$7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.56 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 10.5099528 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,069,594.51.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

